Today was a day of celebration. And, with good reason.



That's because across the globe Porschephiles got together to ring in the 70th anniversary of one of the automotive industry's most storied marques. That's right, Porsche turns 70.



Although many dealers held gatherings and there were grassroots events sprinkled throughout to mark the occasion, I wanted to poll you — the Spies — to see which Porsche stole your heart.



Given the variety of models over the years plus the special editions, I think we're going to get some juicy answers. So, Spies, hit me with it: Which Porsche is YOUR favorite?



Let us know in the comments below.





