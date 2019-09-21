RAISE and PRAISE! THESE Are Your NACOTY Semifinalists — WHICH Vehicles Are You Picking To WIN It All?

It's that time of the year, again, Spies.

The North American Car of the Year (NACOTY) panel is rounding up its semifinalists for contention.

At the end of this week, it issued a press release spelling out the semifinalists for each category — car, utility, truck.

There are some entrants here that were give ins while others are a bit more surprising. In fact, I was dumbfounded by several of the semifinalists.

Having said that, I wanted to present the Spies with an opportunity: WHICH vehicles would you be naming a finalist for NACOTY consideration? And, if you're feeling lucky, feel free to weigh in on who you'd name the winners for their respective category.



The North American Car of the Year Awards press release follows:

NACTOY Reveals Semifinalists for 2020 Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards

DETROIT – September 20, 2019 – The North American Car, Utility, and Truck of the Year Awards is pleased to reveal this year’s list of semifinalists that will be vying for the 2020 awards.

A jury of 50 respected jurors from print, online, radio and broadcast media across the U.S. and Canada have voted and narrowed down this year’s list of eligible vehicles to 12 cars, 12 utilities and five trucks.

The next step in the awards process is an annual comparison drive that will take place from Oct. 8 to 10 in Ann Arbor. Jurors will gather for a three-day-long event where they will have another chance to evaluate the semifinalists while driving some of Michigan’s finest roads.

Next, jurors will select three finalists from each category and the identity of those models will be announced at the LA Auto Show on Nov. 20 at 8:15 a.m. PT in the Tech Pavilion. Winners will be announced in early 2020.

 

2020 North American Car of the Year Semifinalists:

BMW 3 Series

Cadillac CT5

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Hyundai Sonata

Kia Soul

Mazda3

Mercedes-Benz A-Class

Polestar 1

Porsche 911

Subaru Legacy

Toyota Supra

Volkswagen Arteon

 

2020 North American Utility of the Year Semifinalists:

Audi E-Tron

Cadillac XT6

Chevrolet Blazer

Ford Explorer

Ford Escape

Honda Passport

Kia Telluride

Hyundai Palisade

Lincoln Aviator

Lincoln Corsair

Subaru Outback

Volvo V60 Cross Country

 

2020 North American Truck of the Year Semifinalists:

Chevrolet Silverado Heavy Duty

Ford Ranger

GMC Sierra Heavy Duty

Jeep Gladiator

Ram Heavy Duty



