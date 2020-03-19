RAM Goes Cowboy With 2020 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition

Agent009 submitted on 3/19/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:51:29 AM

1 user comments | Views : 532 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

It wouldn't be far-fetched to say Americans—particularly Southerners—have the most diehard affection for pickups of any demographic.

And nowadays, the more high-class the better with the average purchase price skyrocketing over the past decade. Ram knows this and already sells a few upscale models, including the Limited and Texas-branded Lone Star Edition, catering toward the heart of truck country. The new Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition is here to add to that lineup, and its premium self will only be sold in Texas and neighboring states.

Read Article


RAM Goes Cowboy With 2020 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Special editions for Texas have been quite lucrative, but I hear Ram is working on the Apologist edition for California. It has a body wrap featuring pictures of ugly, overweight, hateful, vegan, Alt-Left womyn shouting men are evil. The seats are cloth--of course--and stitched into them are slogans like "penis is murder", "men are unnecessary", etc.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/19/2020 10:18:56 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]