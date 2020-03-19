RAM Goes Cowboy With 2020 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition

It wouldn't be far-fetched to say Americans—particularly Southerners—have the most diehard affection for pickups of any demographic. And nowadays, the more high-class the better with the average purchase price skyrocketing over the past decade. Ram knows this and already sells a few upscale models, including the Limited and Texas-branded Lone Star Edition, catering toward the heart of truck country. The new Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition is here to add to that lineup, and its premium self will only be sold in Texas and neighboring states.



Read Article