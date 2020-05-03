REALITY TV CHECK: Which Car Shows Are Fake And Which Are Real? The Answers May Surprise You

Every craft, job, and career path you take requires a decent amount of understanding and passion for whatever it is you're doing. And that's definitely no different when it comes to entertaining hundreds of thousands, if not millions of viewers. It's all about authenticity and showing that you're not just another sellout trying to make an easy buck.

As far as the automotive tv show industry goes, there have been quite a few shows with their hearts in the right place, that have shared their passion and authenticity with their viewers, showing that cutting corners is no viable way to build up a reliable and entertaining show.