REALLY? Paris Hilton Matches Her $165,000 BMW i8 To Her New Holographic Outfit

Paris Hilton was snapped in LA on Wednesday, clad in a sparkly lavender look that perfectly matched her pricey new ride.

The “Simple Life” star wore a pale purple lace Alice + Olivia “Tamika” dress ($495) layered beneath a coordinating cardigan and teamed with a lilac Furla “Metropolis” purse ($398).

Cradling her tiny Chihuahua, Hilton accessorized with glittery pumps and plenty of diamond jewelry — the better to play off her BMW i8 Roadster, which boasts a custom holographic wrap and costs around $165,000, according to The Sun.

 



User Comments

PUGPROUD

Narcisisst to the max...high maintenance, self absorbed, no redeeming value heir.
To paraphrase Oscar Wilde "she knows the cost of everything, the value of nothing."

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 1/27/2020 12:34:21 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Both her and this half baked car are on their way out. She has peaked and the car never lived up to its potential. It should have been the heir to the M1.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 1/27/2020 12:58:14 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

carloslassiter

Please, tell me more.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 1/27/2020 1:22:08 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

skytop

CLICK

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 1/27/2020 1:41:43 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

SuperCarEnthusiast

Huh?

SuperCarEnthusiast (View Profile)

Posted on 1/27/2020 4:33:44 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

xjug1987a

Why is this nonsense on this site.... seriously...

xjug1987a (View Profile)

Posted on 1/27/2020 5:57:53 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

MDarringer

Ugly woman...ugly car.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 1/27/2020 7:48:54 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

