REALLY? Paris Hilton Matches Her $165,000 BMW i8 To Her New Holographic Outfit

Paris Hilton was snapped in LA on Wednesday, clad in a sparkly lavender look that perfectly matched her pricey new ride.

The “Simple Life” star wore a pale purple lace Alice + Olivia “Tamika” dress ($495) layered beneath a coordinating cardigan and teamed with a lilac Furla “Metropolis” purse ($398).



Cradling her tiny Chihuahua, Hilton accessorized with glittery pumps and plenty of diamond jewelry — the better to play off her BMW i8 Roadster, which boasts a custom holographic wrap and costs around $165,000, according to The Sun.



