Ford Motor is recalling more than 600,000 cars to fix a hydraulic defect that could lead to crashes.



The automaker said Friday that it is recalling certain versions of the 2006-10 Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan and Lincoln MKZ.



The vehicles, which amount to 600,166 in the U.S. and its territories, were made between Feb. 22, 2006, and July 15, 2009.



Ford has identified at least 15 accidents that may have occurred because of the defect. Those crashes caused at least two injuries...



