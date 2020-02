Chrysler is recalling 84,202 model year 2019-2020 Ram 2500 and 3500 Pickups equipped with six-speed automatic (68RFE) transmissions.



A build up of pressure and heat inside the transmission may result in a transmission fluid leak from the dipstick tube.



Leaking transmission fluid may contact the turbocharger or another ignition source within the engine compartment, increasing the risk of a fire...



