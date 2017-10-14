RECALL ALERT: FCA Recalls Nearly Half A MILLION Vehicles For Failing Headrests

If you're the owner of a 2012 Jeep Liberty, 2012-2013 Chrysler 200 or Dodge Avenger, you've been warned. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has issued a rather sizable recall on these products.



According to reports, the head restraint system may not function in a rear-end crash.



FCA says that the computer that controls the movement of head restraints may degrade after several years of use. This means your whiplash protection may be non functioning in the event you're involved in a rear collision.



If you're seeing an airbag warning light in your instrument panel, please notify your local service center as soon as possible.





Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 470,000 older vehicles worldwide to fix a problem with headrests that can malfunction in rear collisions.

The recall covers certain 2012 Jeep Liberty SUVs and 2012 and 2013 Chrysler 200 and Dodge Avenger midsize sedans...



