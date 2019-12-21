RECALL ALERT: GM Issues TWO Recalls For Over 900K Vehicles Due To Brake Issues And Fire Risk

General Motors Co said on Thursday it is issuing recalls for more than 900,000 vehicles worldwide in two separate campaigns to address brake software issues and fire risks.



The largest U.S. automaker is recalling more than 550,000 2019 light-duty Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Cadillac CT6 and GMC Sierra 1500 vehicles due to a potential software glitch that could disable vehicle brake systems and notifications...

...GM is also recalling more than 400,000 2019-2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 trucks because battery positive cable rings may have been manufactured with excessive glue, potentially resulting in a fire risk or stalling...

 



