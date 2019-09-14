RECALL ALERT: General Motors RECALLS 3+MM Trucks And SUVs For Brake Issue

Agent00R submitted on 9/14/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:22:34 PM

1 user comments | Views : 478 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.cnet.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

General Motors has plans for a massive new recall campaign that involves some of its most popular vehicles.

GM has issued a recall for nearly 3.5 million trucks and SUVs in the US, the Associated Press reports. GM recalled an additional 310,000 vehicles in Canada earlier this year for the same problem.

The millions of trucks and SUVs have a brake issue that GM said resides in aging pumps in the brake system. As the vehicles grow older, the pump may not produce sufficient vacuum power, which could increase the stopping distance, and increase the risk of a crash. Affected models include the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra and their 1500, 2500 and 3500 variants from the 2014-2018 model years, and the Chevy Tahoe, Suburban, GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade from the 2015-2018 model years...



Read Article


RECALL ALERT: General Motors RECALLS 3+MM Trucks And SUVs For Brake Issue

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

skytop

GM will soon be added a 'recall fee' to all new vehicles to indemnify themselves for the inevitable massive recalls of problem ridden GM vehicles.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 9/14/2019 3:21:28 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]