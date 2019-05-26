RECALL ALERT: Nearly 120K 2019 Honda CR-Vs RECALLED Due To Sudden Air Bag Deployment

Honda is recalling 118,598 of its 2019 CR-V SUVs because airbags can suddenly deploy even without a crash occurring.

Metal on the inside of the steering wheel can cut into wires there, causing a short circuit, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The automaker says the damage could also cause the steering-wheel-mounted control buttons to malfunction. Or the horn may sound unexpectedly. It might also illuminate the supplemental restraint system warning light on the dash, indicating an airbag problem. Honda says the unexpected airbag deployment would be the worst-case outcome...



