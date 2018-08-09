RECALL ALERT: Nearly 200k Toyota Prius Vehicles Recalled In The US, About 1MM Worldwide

Toyota is recalling about a million Prius hybrid vehicles from around the world due to a “fire risk” caused by a wiring issue that generates heat.

Of the million cars, 192,000 of them are in the US, it announced yesterday in a press release.

If you own a Prius manufactured between mid-2015 and May 2018, check with a Toyota dealer to see if your vehicle has the wiring issue. Affected vehicles will be fixed for free.

Wiring connected to the hybrid vehicle’s power control unit could brush up too closely to the cover and wear down over time, creating an electrical short circuit that heats up, potentially leading to fire...

