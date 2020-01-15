RECALL ALERT: Nearly 700K 2018 And 2019 MY Lexus And Toyota Vehicles Called In Due To STALL Issue

Toyota and Lexus are recalling about 696,000 vehicles from the 2018 and 2019 model years because their fuel pump could stop working, which could lead to a sudden stall or hesitation while driving.

The problem increases the risk of a crash, especially when the vehicle is traveling at a high speed.

If a fuel pump fails, a driver may notice that the vehicle’s engine starts running rough and that warning lights may appear on the dashboard. The engine might not restart if it stalls.

Currently, there is no remedy for this recall...



