RECALL ALERT: OVER 22,000 Toyota And Lexus Vehicles Have Potential FIRE Risk

While we’ve certainly come a far way from the recall woes of several years ago, we’ve still been getting nailed here and there.
This one isn’t so big in the scheme of things; however, it’s definitely a more serious one. 
 
That’s because both of these campaigns involve potential fire risks with Toyota and Lexus vehicles. 
 
First up is the 2018 Toyota Camry. According to Toyota, some shipped Camry vehicles may have had fuel pipes and hoses not properly connected. Because of this there could be a fuel leak/spill, which in the presence of a ignition source could leave a driver with a rather heated situation. 2018 Camry owners, keep an eye out for first-class mail later in March for further instruction and the scheduling of fixes. 
 
Next up, Lexus’ 2015-2018 RC F, 2016-2018 GS F and 2018 LC. All of the aforementioned share components due to its 5.0-liter V8 powerplant. Adorning these high-performance autos are two — count ‘em, two — high pressure fuel pumps. According to the manufacturer their covers could be damaged resulting in a possible fuel leak, thus resulting in a fire. Toyota will be in contact with affected owners in early April and fixes will happen at, of course, no cost.



User Comments

MDarringer

My wife will be livid.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/18/2018 11:14:32 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Agent00R

Why so?

Agent00R (View Profile)

Posted on 2/18/2018 11:20:18 AM | | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

She has zero patience for paying big bucks for a car and having recalls that are for something that should have never left the factory. She loves her RCF.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/18/2018 1:06:10 PM | | Votes: 0   

jeffgall

She deserves it for buying that ugly RCF in the first place. The rest of us are the real losers, have that thing on public streets hurting our eyes.

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 2/18/2018 2:36:03 PM | | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

@jeffgall you'll only see it's tail lights in the windshield of your Mitsubishi Mirage.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/18/2018 3:51:06 PM | | Votes: 0   

carloslassiter

How is that possible? I thought they did a lot of testing unlike Tesla?

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 2/18/2018 12:37:17 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

So by your logic, Tesla is now virtuous?

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/18/2018 1:06:31 PM | | Votes: 1   

TomM

If you have NEVER been to an assembly line - I suggest you do so when you have a chance. EVEN the best on the line only have a few seconds to add their "part" and the car goes on whether three bolts all tightened - or just one did. Add in - manufacturers like to make running changes (Albeit a cheaper part) - that some are not well versed in and you have a recipe for a possible disaster.

All you need is to have a hose that was supposed to run over another part - to run under it - to cause a potential problem - and because they do not have much margin for error - just that one mistake can prevent the part from properly being attached for being just a little too short.

THAT assembly line plants can produce reasonably high quality cars is a testament to their workers.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 2/18/2018 1:12:25 PM | | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

Ahh yes the socialist-communist proletariat workers.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/18/2018 1:16:08 PM | | Votes: 1   

