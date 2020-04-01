RECALL ALERT: Over 250K Subaru Ascent, Crosstrek, Forester And Impreza Vehicles MAY Lose Power

Subaru is recalling certain Crosstrek, Forester, and Ascent SUVs and Impreza hatchbacks and sedans because they can suddenly lose power while driving, which could cause a crash.



A faulty part in the engine could allow oil to enter places it shouldn't. Pieces of the part could also separate and damage other engine components, which could cause the engine to suddenly lose power. If this happens, drivers would notice an increased amount of tailpipe exhaust, potentially a bluish or grayish color.

Subaru dealers will inspect the recalled vehicles and replace the faulty part at no cost. If the problem has caused damage to engine parts, dealers will replace the faulty parts or the entire engine at no cost...

**For the FULL details of the recall, click "Read Article," below!



