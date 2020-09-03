RECALL ALERT: Toyota EXPANDS Existing Fuel Pump Recall To 1.8 MILLION Vehicles

Toyota and Lexus are recalling about 1.

8 million vehicles from the 2013 through 2019 model years because their fuel pump could stop working, which could lead to a sudden stall or hesitation while driving. The problem increases the risk of a crash, especially when the vehicle is traveling at a high speed. Some of these vehicles are being added to an existing recall that was already announced in January.

If a fuel pump fails, a driver may notice that the vehicle’s engine starts running rough and that warning lights may appear on the dashboard. The engine might not restart if it stalls...



User Comments

cidflekken

And why, again, is Toyota viewed as "so reliable"?

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Because announcements like this are not the norm are standard issue for the brand. I wonder if it is a Toyota made part or if it is from a supplier. Common parts amongst a model line save a ton of money. But if they go bad, all model lines are impacted.

