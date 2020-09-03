RECALL ALERT: Toyota EXPANDS Existing Fuel Pump Recall To 1.8 MILLION Vehicles

Toyota and Lexus are recalling about 1. 8 million vehicles from the 2013 through 2019 model years because their fuel pump could stop working, which could lead to a sudden stall or hesitation while driving. The problem increases the risk of a crash, especially when the vehicle is traveling at a high speed. Some of these vehicles are being added to an existing recall that was already announced in January.



If a fuel pump fails, a driver may notice that the vehicle’s engine starts running rough and that warning lights may appear on the dashboard. The engine might not restart if it stalls...



