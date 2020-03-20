RECALL ALERT: Volvo Recalls 120K Vehicles Because Its Auto BRAKING System May NOT Work

Owners of newer Volvos may need to visit their dealers for a safety-related software update. The automaker is recalling over 120,000 vehicles from the 2019 and 2020 model years because their automatic emergency braking (AEB) systems with pedestrian detection might not recognize obstacles. As a result, a crash could occur that otherwise might have been prevented.



Almost every Volvo car built between November 2018 and March 2020 is affected, including the XC40, XC60, and XC90 SUVs; S60 and S90 sedans; and V60, V60 Cross Country, V90, and V90 Cross Country station wagons.



Volvo spokesman Jim Nichols told CR that there have been no reports of incidents or injuries because of the problem...



Read Article