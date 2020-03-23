RENDERED! IF THIS Was The Next-gen Dodge Challenger, Would YOU Be Excited Or NOT So Much?

If you haven't noticed, the MOPAR crowd has had a thing for those stupid spoiler guards.

You know, the yellow bits that are put on the car for delivery to protect its front valence.

For whatever reason, the owners don't take them off.

It's sort of like when people bought baseball hats, left the brim flat and kept the stickers on them from the automaker. I think? Keeping it fresh, I suppose.

According to FCA's Global Head of Design, Ralph Gilles, when an all-new experimental design for a next-gen Dodge featured yellow accents as a nod to the folks who LOVE spoiler guards, it was canned. You can't quite blame him now, can you?

Having said that, we thought it was pretty cool for Gilles to share the concept anyway — even if it was a joke. BUT, we couldn't help but wonder: IF THIS was the next-gen Challenger would YOU approve?





User Comments

MDarringer

The real issue isn't whether or not this is good looking and instead it is that Gilles is just now getting around to the next generation Challenger/Charger which means a good 3+ years out. More mismanagement from FCA. The Image has ZERO Dodge DNA and it really isn't that captivating. It's not ugly. It's pleasant. But when all is said and done, it's dull.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 4:10:10 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

Car4life1

Crazy to think how long Chrysler’s most successful products still ride on hand me downs from Benz of a couple of generations ago including the Grand Jeep Cherokee, Charger/Challenger/300.

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 5:25:07 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 5   

MDarringer

What's even crazier is that the new Challenger and Charger didn't follow hot on the heels of the Giulia with a steady cadence:

Giulia-->Challenger/Charger (LWB Giulia)-->Stelvio-->Journey (LWB Stelvio)-->Ghibli (Charger as now)-->Grand Cherokee (Journey WB)-->Cherokee (Stelvio). It would essentially be putting different hats on Giorgio. Development costs would NOT have been crazy and economies of scale would have been tremendous. FCA had poor vision (Marchionne/Manley), absolute lack of cash, or the Giorgio has some egregious flaws to it.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 6:02:35 PM | | Votes: -1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Retro is why the Challenger/Charger sell. If the deviate from this simple formula they will see sales crater. Don't listen to designers, listen to your buyers.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 8:05:39 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

MDarringer

And I would argue that the Charger needs to skew heavily in the direction of the 68 Charger. When the Charger was resurrected, calling it a Charger was an 11th hour move. It was simply going to be called the Intrepid.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 9:00:21 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

