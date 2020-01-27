RENDERED SPECULATION: As Close As You'll Get To The All-new Cadillac Escalade Until NEXT Week — Does It Get A Thumbs UP?

If you've been keeping track, General Motors has unveiled two out of its three full-size sport-utility vehicles.

And, now, we wait for the last one.

First up was the Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban. Then came the GMC Yukon/Yukon XL.

Swinging for the fences will be the 2021 Cadillac Escalade. And we're expecting BIG things. Based on leaked photos as well as my own experience side-by-side with it in Washington D.C. on Labor Day Weekend, we know a couple things.

It will have an Escala-like "face," which has been previewed on the CT4, CT5 and XT6. That means a large front grille, squinted lights and vertical "waterfall" LED lights.

Its interior will make use of a massive, 38-inch OLED screen. And we're betting, on the whole, it will be trimmed better than ever. It's taken GM a while to up its game but with each generation product it does get better.

Ahead of the 2021 Escalade's official reveal on February 4, we wanted to bring you some renders that will give you a 90% accurate depiction of what to expect. That said, we want to know: IF the Cadillac Escalade looks like THIS, will it get a thumbs UP from you?

SEE another render of the 2021 Cadillac Escalade by clicking "Read Article," below!




User Comments

dlin

Like it on the sedan, but no so much on SUV
The front is like a flat wall... needs a bit more surface differentiation

dlin (View Profile)

Posted on 1/28/2020 2:29:22 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

skytop

Looks like the face lift went bad. No character, no distinction.
Looks like a giant shoe box on wheels with devious squinty eyes.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 1/28/2020 3:47:25 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

