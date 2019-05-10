RENDERED SPECULATION: Audi's Next EV Will Be A Sporty, More Attainable Four-door Coupe

Audi is moving fast and furious with the development of its electric vehicle program.

With a claimed 20 EVs on the way, it's clear that the four rings is not wasting time getting autos from concept to reality.

The latest vehicle discussed is one that will live on its PPE chassis.

According to reports it will be similar in size to the A5 Sportback but will not be based on the e-tron GT that sent tongues wagging after its debut. The e-tron GT is actually the sister car to the Porsche Taycan and is based on another chassis.

This PPE-based model is going to be the more attainable vehicle with the intention of higher sales volume. Word on the street says that it will feature a rear-mounted electric motor rendering it rear-wheel drive and it should attain over 300 miles — then again, we know how awesome Audi and Porsche have been at estimating how many miles its EVs will get on a full charge. It *may* be possible to add another motor to the front axle to provide all-wheel drive but it's too early to tell if that will make it to production.

Our friends at Autocar crafted a rendering to give us an idea of what it suspects this A5 Sportback-type EV will look like. To see the full render, click "Read Article," after the jump.



The first Audi model to be built on the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, co-developed with Porsche, is set to be a low-slung A5 Sportback-sized four-door coupé. 

The dramatic new model, first reported by Autocar in March, previewed in images released by the German company showcasing its electric car strategy, which includes the launch of 20 EVs using four different platforms by 2025...



User Comments

countguy

No such thing as a four door coupe. 4 doors equals sedan.

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 10/5/2019 1:02:53 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 8   

MDarringer

This should be fun.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/5/2019 1:49:39 PM | | Votes: 1   

TomM

When I was younger - Sedan Referred to a Vehicle whose Door WIndows Were in a Metal Frame that met a Pillar on both sides -so when you have the windows down - there still was the frame breaking up the open space. A coupe referred to a car that had frameless windows - and when the side windows were down - the space was open front to back. So there were indeed 4 door coupes - I have even owned several.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 10/5/2019 4:14:25 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -5   

MDarringer

Actually, that's INCORRECT. 4-doors with unframed windows were called HARDTOPS.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/5/2019 4:37:59 PM | | Votes: 8   

SanJoseDriver

Actually: https://www.worldwidemotors.com/blog/difference-between-a-coupe-and-a-sedan/

"Most people would define a coupe as being a two-door vehicle while a sedan is a four-door. That’s actually not the case, since coupes can have four doors and sedans can have two doors. The real difference lies in size. According to the Society of Automotive Engineers, a coupe is defined as being a car that has an interior space of less than 33 cubic feet while a sedan is equal to or greater than 33 cubic feet. While styling and other aspects might set the two apart more noticeably, size is the only thing that makes a difference."

I guess that makes sense

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 10/5/2019 6:36:15 PM | | Votes: -4   

MDarringer

@SJD and typically the "coupe" is lower/sportier.

The term means cut down and typically was a vehicle for unmarried men who did not need the family sized space capacity. Coupes were typically more expensive and therefore a single man could afford more. The tightness of the coupe was also seen as more romantic, though a sedan suits average males far better for romantic interludes.

We just flipped a 1968 Dodge Monaco Hardtop (pillarless/unframed windows) with a numbers matching 426 Hemi and I would have been laughed at if I had used Tommy D-bag's "coupe" appellation to list the car.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/5/2019 7:22:02 PM | | Votes: 3   

SanJoseDriver

Interesting history

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 10/6/2019 5:55:41 AM | | Votes: 0   

Agent001

http://www.autospies.com/news/If-EVERYONE-Wants-SUVs-And-Trucks-WHY-Are-They-Building-EV-Sedans-FIRST-97853/

001

Agent001 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/5/2019 10:33:54 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

