RENDERED SPECULATION: How Do YOU Like Me Now? Ferrari 488 Pista Seen As An Aperta

Following up on the announcement of the Ferrari 488 Pista, which is a limited series production vehicle, some creatives got cracking.
That’s because ever since the days of the 430 Scuderia, which brought into being the Scuderia Spider 16M, Ferrari has expanded its V8 speciale series cars to include a convertible variant. 

Or, as it was known with the 458 Speciale and LaFerrari, an Aperta. 

 
Ferrari 488 Pista


While we cannot confirm the 488 Pista’s drop-top’s name, we can give you at least an idea of what it will look like. That’s because an artist calling themselves POG has put together a computer-generated image of what the 488 Pista convertible would look like, assuming Ferrari gives it the green light. 
 
That said, what do you make of it? Does it get your seal of approval or would you consider it busted?


 

Ferrari 488 Pista




















MDarringer

So a car named after the act of urinating is rendered is pissTA yellow...

