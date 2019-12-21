RENDERED SPECULATION: IF THIS Is What The Next-gen Porsche 911 GT3 Looks Like, Are YOU Putting One In Your Driveway?

While Porsche has gone out and produced a flurry of vehicles that are "off mission" from the sports car manufacturer's bread and butter, it is through vehicles like the Cayenne, Macan and Panamera that cars like the 911 still exist.

They're a necessary evil at this point.

Plus, they make excellent siblings.

To me, one of Porsche's best vehicles is the 911 GT3. It represents a blend of purity as well as all-new, racing-inspired technology applied for road use. Essentially, you get to have your cake and eat it too.

For the 992-generation 911, it sounds like we're in for a treat. That's because it will remain a manual, we'll get a bump in power and a much more improved chassis that will allow the GT3 to take its share of lumps around cities and be rigid for track duty.

And sources indicate it'll still be a six-cylinder screamer.

When it comes to looks, we've got a pretty good handle on the 992 GT3 thanks to the latest spy shots. To bring those glimpses to life though CAR magazine worked with a well-known artist to give us an idea of what the car may look like. That said, soak it in below.

We expect the new GT3 to keep its bewitching 4.0-litre naturally-aspirated flat-six and this year’s Speedster provides a few tips. Despite gaining petrol particulate filters and plenty of emissions-crunching hardware, it developed more power - 503bhp - and kept the 9000rpm redline for high-revving aural antics.

‘It’s 10kg lighter and we didn’t lose any power,’ GT division boss Andreas Preuninger told CAR magazine earlier this year. ‘In fact we got 10bhp more! We used individual throttle bodies, which help a lot, but it wasn’t easy…’

...While the addition of those particulate filters has stymied the sound of the Cayman GT4 - a little - the GT3 should still scream like an old-school Porsche, according to our intel. On the Speedster, the motors for active flaps in the exhausts were specially positioned in the airflow to survive the heat and allow more precise modulation of the exhausts’ vocal chords...



User Comments

MDarringer

Styling any new 911 is the laziest job in he industry.

MDarringer

Posted on 12/21/2019 4:27:05 PM   

PUGPROUD

What's not to like from a driving perspective, particularly a natural aspirated engine.

PUGPROUD

Posted on 12/21/2019 4:50:37 PM   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

As stated before this is the kissing your sister model. If you want motorsports, get the 911GT3RS. This is the pep boys version with not one but two spoilers. You look like you are trying too hard. A 911 Touring with the GT3 motor would be a better bet if the RS is too hardcore / race car looking for you.

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Posted on 12/21/2019 5:15:02 PM   

