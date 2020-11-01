RENDERED SPECULATION: IF The All-new Ford Bronco Looks Like THIS, Are YOU In?

At the time of this writing, we have yet to receive a date for the launch of the eagerly awaited, all-new Ford Bronco. I have to say, this thing has some serious juice behind it.



I feel like I've said it 1,000 times but it bears repeating.



I have never had so many people inquire about a product as much as the upcoming Bronco. I am expecting BIG things from the Blue Oval.



Will it deliver? We'll find out soon enough.



The team at Car and Driver published four renders of the all-new Bronco late this week. While we are not confident this will mimic production design, we did want to present it to you since all of the renderings we've seen do vary quite a bit. At least in this one we know the headlight is right!



What do YOU think, Spies? IF the all-new Bronco looks like these renders, will you be calling your dealer as soon as possible? Or, is it simply another automaker's retro-inspired interpretation gone wrong?



Are you in?







...Based on spy photos, parts guides, and our sources within Ford and its suppliers, that doesn't seem to be the case. While we await Ford's official unveiling, everything we know about the new Bronco suggests it will be exactly what everyone wants it to be: a body-on-frame, two- or four-door SUV with legitimate off-road capability and a removable roof...



...While it is based on Ranger/Everest underpinnings, its look will be a clean-sheet design with careful consideration (read: pandering) paid to all the things that make a Bronco a Bronco. It's no coincidence that Ford's carefully crafted modern-era Bronco will be similar in scope to the Jeep Wrangler, which has gained popularity in the years since the Bronco began its hibernation in 1996...









