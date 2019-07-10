RENDERED SPECULATION: IF The All-new Ford Bronco Looks Like THIS, Will YOU Be Writing A Check?

I feel like I've written this 1,000 times at this point but it's undeniably true.
The Ford Bronco is probably the Blue Oval's most anticipated product in at least a handful of years.
While there's a lot of fanfare over the upcoming GT500, it pales in comparison to the Bronco. The pent up demand is off the charts. And, as I've mentioned before, I am receiving inquiries about this truck from all walks of life. Male, females, rich, scraping by, executives, coordinators.
This is a vehicle that appeals to everyone.
Having said that, one of the buff books recently shared an Instagram post with an all-new render of the next-gen Bronco. Painted blue and clearly inspired by the Ford F-150 Raptor pick-up truck, it's rather blocky. But, not blocky in the soft way the all-new Land Rover Defender is. If this rendering is to be believed, it will be more masculine and hulking.
So, I've got to ask: IF the all-new Ford Bronco looks like THIS, will YOU be writing a check? Let us know in the comments below!
