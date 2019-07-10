RENDERED SPECULATION: IF The All-new Ford Bronco Looks Like THIS, Will YOU Be Writing A Check?

I feel like I've written this 1,000 times at this point but it's undeniably true.

The Ford Bronco is probably the Blue Oval's most anticipated product in at least a handful of years.

While there's a lot of fanfare over the upcoming GT500, it pales in comparison to the Bronco. The pent up demand is off the charts. And, as I've mentioned before, I am receiving inquiries about this truck from all walks of life. Male, females, rich, scraping by, executives, coordinators.

This is a vehicle that appeals to everyone.

Having said that, one of the buff books recently shared an Instagram post with an all-new render of the next-gen Bronco. Painted blue and clearly inspired by the Ford F-150 Raptor pick-up truck, it's rather blocky. But, not blocky in the soft way the all-new Land Rover Defender is. If this rendering is to be believed, it will be more masculine and hulking.

So, I've got to ask: IF the all-new Ford Bronco looks like THIS, will YOU be writing a check? Let us know in the comments below!





User Comments

vdiv

Appeals to everyone?! You sure?

vdiv (View Profile)

Posted on 10/7/2019 6:01:02 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

atc98092

Nope, doesn't appeal to everyone. A significant number, yes. But I'm not one of them.

Not saying it looks bad, it's just not a rig I have any interest in.

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/7/2019 6:24:37 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

Ford has shown it to some souls.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/7/2019 6:30:29 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

countguy

Hard pass.

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 10/7/2019 6:57:11 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Section_31_JTK

I question the utility and viability of a 2 door vehicle in the current market. I do like it but I would't buy one unless it had 4 doors.

Section_31_JTK (View Profile)

Posted on 10/7/2019 7:26:45 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

ricks0me

I always drive Ford Trucks for work ... but not this one ... as countguy said "Hard Pass"

ricks0me (View Profile)

Posted on 10/7/2019 7:28:50 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

USNA1999

I love it! Hopefully it’s not too pricey

USNA1999 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/7/2019 8:07:32 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

mre30

I am sure the new Bronco has been "focus grouped" to death so I suspect Ford has data to back up whatever the initial effort is going to be.

If it looks like that (2 door) and costs $60,000 it will be a doorstop - but if its priced like a Mustang (starts in high $20's in stripper form and really out the door at $35 to $40,000, with the 'special edition' [Bronco Raptor (ha) ] at $50,000) it will do very well.

It almost feels that it might hit the same demo as the Mustang - hence the two-door launch.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/7/2019 10:04:53 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

carloslassiter

What's not to like?

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 10/7/2019 10:39:25 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

