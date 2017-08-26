RENDERED SPECULATION: IF The All-new Ford Bronco Looks Like THIS, Would You Be On Line To Buy One?

One of the most anticipated returns of a vintage nameplate rests on the resurrection of the Ford Bronco. The last production Bronco lasted until the mid 1990s and a part of me wonders of Ford killed it off due to the association with the O.J. Simpson chase.



Perhaps it was considered a bad brand association?



Anyway, the vehicle is on its way back for 2020. As of now there has been zero indication of how the vehicle will look. There's been a render or two floating around but these are merely artist interpretations.



In other words: Based on pure speculation. Nothing more, nothing less.



So, why not add another one into the mix?



The latest comes from Kleber Silva who put together both two-door and four-door variants. Given the Explorer runs the four-door game at F, I'd hope they keep the Bronco a two-door vehicle.



What do you think, Spies?



You can see the four-door render by clicking "Read Article" below.











