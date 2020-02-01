RENDERED SPECULATION: IF The All-new Mercedes-Benz S-Class Looks Like THIS, Will You Consider It A STUD or DUD?

With each passing day, we get just a little bit closer to seeing the all-new Mercedes-Benz S-Class. As I've noted in previous stories related to this next-gen Benz, I am eager to see what happens.



We've already seen quite a lot, however, some key details are being missed. For example, its entire exterior design.



Sure, we know that it will boast pop-out door handles, more squinted headlights and taillights, as well as as a shape similar to the current-gen model. But how will that come together is still a bit of a mystery.



I think the big news will be its interior. That's because it's going to undergo a significant overhaul. Thanks to the massive screen in the center stack and additional technology, we're expecting BIG things from the three-pointed star.



That said, a publisher based in Russia did something we've been waiting for: It put together a rendering of the all-new S. From what we can tell, this is looking fairly accurate — we've pored through plenty of spy shots to put the pieces of the puzzle together.



So, what do YOU think?



Click "Read Article," below to see a rear three-quarter rendering.









