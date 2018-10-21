RENDERED SPECULATION: IF You're NOT Happy With The Latest Chevrolet Corvette (C8) Spy Shots, Check Out THIS 3D Model...

For several months now there's been an exceeding amount of buzz surrounding the all-new Chevrolet Corvette. Now equipped with a mid-engine layout, it is significantly different than what has ever been considered a Corvette before.



Do you hear that? It's the sound of change, Spies.



While there's been a plethora of spy shots released that show the C8 from a variety of angles and at varying levels of depth, I think it's safe to say that most are not completely sold on these images just yet. They're not the clearest, they're lacking some fine detail and the camouflage make it hard to decipher the lines.



Thankfully, the internet exists.



One particularly resourceful fan of the Corvette has done something we haven't quite seen before. According to their YouTube page, they applied the use of photogrammetry to spy videos of the C8 to mock up a three-dimensional image of the C8's body. Talk about some serious spy work!



The end result is below and, truly, the visualization is spectacular. From what I've seen so far, this seems to be the most accurate representation yet.



What say you, Spies? Do YOU think this is accurate? Do YOU like what you see?





