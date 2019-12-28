RENDERED SPECULATION: If The Next-gen Hyundai Tucson Looks Like THIS, Would YOU Consider Adding One To Your Fleet?

Agent00R submitted on 12/28/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:49:51 AM
If there's one thing that's quick to pick up on in the automotive world, it's not to get too sold on a concept vehicle's design.
That's because it almost always gets watered down.Some manufacturers do it better than others.2019 LA Auto ShowFrankly, some automakers don't even come close to delivering on the greatness of their concepts. General Motors comes to mind. Believe me, there's more offenders.That said, the Hyundai team showed us something especially cool at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show. That would be the Vision T concept. Essentially, this is a preview of the next-gen Tucson we've spotted undergoing research and development testing.So, just how will it look when it comes to reality? This is where an automotive Photoshop artist steps into the picture. Russian-based Aksyonov Nikita delivered the goods.What do YOU think?2019 LA Auto Show Read Article
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
As long as they don't dumb it down for production, it could be good.— MDarringer (View Profile)
A joke, right.— Jazzyjazz (View Profile)
I would buy two....one for each eye to view in its glorious beauty and style. Hyundai must be using grade school children to design their vehicles.— skytop (View Profile)
