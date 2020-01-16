RENDERED SPECULATION: MORE Ford Bronco Looks Based On The Bronco R Appear Online. Thoughts?

As we inch closer to the all-new Ford Bronco's reveal, as expected, those handy with Photoshop are having a blast giving us fresh takes on what to expect. The reality is, we just don't have enough hints yet.



Only one batch of spy shots give us an idea of what it'll look like. One hint: Boxy.



And, only one piece of the vehicle has been revealed. Its headlight.



So there's much to be discovered at this point.



These renderings come from the friendly folks based in the Bronco6G forum. Based off of the Bronco R, of which we attended its reveal, the render focuses on the two-door Bronco versus the four-door version. These images also depict the next-gen Bronco with and without its roof as the latest reports indicate its roof will be removable.



So, what do YOU think?





