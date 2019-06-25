RENDERED SPECULATION: Think The Telluride Is The ONLY Korean SUV To Play BADASS? Don’t Bet On It!

Not too long after the launch of the 2020 Hyundai Palisade, it appear that some folks are getting creative.

In the form of a rendering.

That's because someone broke out Photoshop and used their imagination. As there is a trend around hardcore, off-roading vehicles, someone applied that look/feel to Hyundai's latest.

2020 Hyundai Palisade

And, to be honest, it looks pretty damn badass.

Something tells us that wasn't Hyundai's intention with the Palisade. But, we're sure the Korean marque will shy away from this rendering.

That's because this render taps into an all-new market for the Palisade. One that likes to have fun and get adventurous.

So, what do YOU think? How does this render impact your thinking of the 2020 Palisade?


2020 Hyundai Palisade





