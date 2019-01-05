RENDERED SPECULATION: What If The All-new Ford Mustang 4-Door Looks Like THIS?

One of the most interesting developments over the past 12 months hasn't been Ford's move from sedans to a full commitment to sport-utility vehicles. It was actually expected, given that Ford tends to lead the Detroit Three when it comes to innovative thinking.



What was shocking, however, was that the iconic Mustang would be getting an all-new variant.



At this point it's being described as a four-door coupe SUV/crossover. The latest word indicates it'll actually take yet another step forward by being an electric vehicle.



In other words: Ford is going to take the Mustang nameplate to an entirely new stratosphere. And, to be honest, it might just work.



Having said that, we really have absolutely no clue what we're in for. But, one Russian-based publication decided to give it a crack. One of its artists took the current-gen Mustang and fleshed out a rendering based on their perspective of what a Mustang four-door coupe/SUV/crossover could look like.



Although this render seems to take the current-gen Mustang coupe and infuse it with a Maserati Levante, and therefore not likely close to reality, it sure is fun to think about.





