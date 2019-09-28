RENDERED SPECULATION: Would A Four-door Aston Martin Vantage Get YOUR Blood Pumping?

In terms of vehicle design, it's really tough to outdo some of the automakers. Aston Martin, in my book, is one of them.



While I adore the current-gen DB11 — especially the DB11 Volante — I am sort of lukewarm on the all-new Vantage. It doesn't help that the last-gen Vantage was aesthetically perfect in my eyes.



And while Aston is sticking to its guns with the Rapide as an all-new electric variant is being delivered for the 2020 model year, an artist decided to have a "What if?" moment. TheSketchMonkey, as he's known on YouTube, did a screen capture of him Photoshopping an image to give us an idea of what is possible.



By taking a Vantage and stretching it, watch as he creates something that looks mighty tasty: A four-door Vantage.



That said, I'm just a bit curious: Would THIS get your blood pumping for an Aston Martin?







The Aston Martin Rapide is a stretched out DB7 with two added doors. So what would happen if we did the same thing to the new Aston Martin Vantage? What would a new Aston Martin Rapide look like?



<br>



