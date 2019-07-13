RENDERED: The Expedition Is EATING The Chevrolet Tahoe's Market Share, What Does The Next-gen Tahoe NEED To Gain It Back?

The Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban, GMC Yukon, Yukon XL and Cadillac Escalade are all favorites among families and Uber drivers alike. While they command strong demand, they're super long in the tooth at this point.



And the Ford Expedition has been eating away at their respective market share. While the aforementioned trucks have gained mostly in the single digits, year-over-year — on a percentage basis — the Expedition's sales have increased by 50 percent.



That's huge.



Now that GM is working on an all-new replacement for its range of trucks, I've got to ask: What does the Tahoe/Yukon/Escalade/etc. NEED to SUCCEED against the likes of the Expedition/Navigator?



These vehicles are the new benchmarks in terms of what luxury will look like going forward — alongside the likes of the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class. What does GM NEED to keep its buyers staying within its universe of brands?







The Chevrolet Tahoe, the Silverado's uptown relative and the gold standard of large American SUVs, is about to get redone. This next-generation Tahoe will make the long-awaited switch to an independent rear suspension. Without the solid axle bouncing around under the feet of third-row occupants, the ride and handling should improve. We also expect increases in passenger and cargo volumes as a result of the new rear end. The underpinnings are known within GM as the T1 truck platform, which the Tahoe will share with the next-generation Suburban, Cadillac Escalade, and GMC Yukon. These rigs will also employ GM's all-new Global B electrical architecture, which provides added computing power, over-the-air updates, and advanced network security for highly automated vehicles...



