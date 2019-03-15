REVEALED! The Tesla Model Y Is OFFICIAL — VIDEO + INFO Posted HERE!

Tonight was a momentous occasion for Tesla as Elon Musk appeared to reveal another electric vehicle. This time it was a sport-utility vehicle dubbed the Model Y.



It does look awfully squat from where I am sitting.



Tesla Model Y



Joining the ranks of the Model 3, it will be a reasonably priced Tesla. That said, let's get down to the details.



The long range version, which gets 300 miles per charge, arrives fall 2020 and will start at $47,000*. An all-wheel drive version with a dual motor set up will go for $51,000*. If you'd like even more grunt, you can step into a Performance version for $60,000*.



A standard range version, which will achieve 230 miles per charge, is slated to arrive spring 2021 and will have a base price of $39,000*.



*These prices do NOT include title, taxes and fees.



Something interesting to note: The Model Y can seat seven.



See the highlight video below, which sums up tonight's launch event.













This is the Tesla Model Y, the electric carmaker’s new compact SUV due out in 2020. It has a range of 300 miles, seating for seven, is capable of sprinting from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. It’s Elon Musk’s fifth car ever to hit the road, and the company’s second attempt at a mass-market electric vehicle.







Tesla Model Y

















