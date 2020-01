According to Best Car Web, a 'roided-up Supra will drop sometime in the next two years rocking a turbocharged, 3.0-liter straight-six producing close to 400 horsepower.

Less than a year after beginning production on the revived Supra, Toyota may already be working on a high-performance GRMN version if a new report out of Japan is to be believed.According to Best Car Web, a 'roided-up Supra will drop sometime in the next two years rocking a turbocharged, 3.0-liter straight-six producing close to 400 horsepower.



Read Article