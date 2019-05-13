RUMOR: 5x F1 Champion, Lewis Hamilton, MAY Be Eyeing A Move To Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have discussed the possibility of the five times Formula One champion one day racing for Ferrari and such a move would be no drama, team boss Toto Wolff has said.



Hamilton, 34, has a contract with Mercedes until the end of 2020, by which time he could have equaled Ferrari great Michael Schumacher’s unprecedented seven titles and broken other records.

“You have to simply acknowledge that probably it’s in every driver’s head to drive at Ferrari one day,” Wolff told reporters at the Spanish Grand Prix...

