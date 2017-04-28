RUMOR: All-New Lexus ES To Pick Up Where The GS Gets Left Off?

In the past couple of months there's been some interesting rumors swirling around Toyota's luxury division, Lexus. That's because the GS sedan has been having a bit of a rough go.



If the latest rumors are to be given any credence, it seems as though two things are going to happen.



First, the GS sedan will not live past this current-generation model. It's been real but the business case is no longer there.



Second, the all-new ES will essentially step up and fill the shoes of the GS. This makes sense given the ES' packaging and that it is one of the brand's biggest sellers.



Of course this is a blow to those who care about performance. The current-gen GS was given a rear-wheel drive option and the ES is setup to send power to the front wheels. While many buyers select the all-wheel drive options of each nameplate anyhow, it still was nice to have a vehicle designed with RWD intentions in the portfolio.





