RUMOR: Did Nissan FLUB The Launch Of The All-new Leaf? Already Planning On Updated, 200-mile Leaf For 2019?

Every once and a while an automaker is guilty of flubbing up a product launch. While Tesla's Model 3 mess is one of the worst in years, we've seen other major manufacturers screw the pooch previously.



It turns out Nissan may be one of the latest to do so.



With the all-new Leaf, the vehicle has a reported range of about 155 miles per charge. In the electric vehicle race that's not all that impressive in 2018, to be honest.



And according to the latest rumors, Nissan's said to be working on an update for 2019. This will give way to a larger battery pack, uprated motor and onboard charger.



Perhaps Nissan will tackle the EV market with a standard 155-mile variant and a Leaf that caters to longer ranges?





...According to slides obtained from PushEVs, there’s going to be a new 2019 version of the Nissan Leaf, and it’ll feature significantly updated internals. Alongside a larger 60kWh battery pack, the new Leaf will also pack in a 160kW electric motor and 11 to 22kW onboard charger, too...

...While these rumours still need to be confirmed, the thinking behind Nissan’s new upgraded Leaf is sound. The Japanese company had incredible success with the existing Leaf by targeting the lower end of the market, so it makes sense for the first iteration of the new Leaf to do the same...



...While the current new Leaf is still targeting the lower end of the market, this rumoured 2019 version could represent Nissan reacting to the new wave of slightly more expensive, 200 mile range EVs...



