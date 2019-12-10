RUMOR: First Ferrari, Now Lamborghini? VW Considering An IPO For The Raging Bull...

Volkswagen AG is weighing options for its Lamborghini supercar brand, as the German manufacturer moves ahead with an overhaul aimed at more than doubling its market value and getting ahead of an expected industry shakeout, according to people familiar with the matter.



The options VW is mulling include a sale or stock listing, said the people, who asked not to be named because the deliberations are confidential and no decisions have been made. Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess plans to focus future expansion on the group’s main global brands -- VW, Porsche and Audi -- in a push to channel resources more efficiently and avoid duplicated efforts...



...Lamborghini’s stretch from supercars to roomier sport utility vehicles probably has helped boost its valuation to about $11 billion, making it a viable candidate for an initial public offering, analysts at Bloomberg Intelligence estimated in August. Sales of the Urus SUV have soared since its introduction in mid-2018. A redesigned Aventador and new hybrid supercar slated to hit the market next year may help boost margins beyond 30%, BI’s Michael Dean and Gillian Davis wrote in a report...



