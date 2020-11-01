RUMOR! Hummer's BACK And Will Relaunch With A Super Bowl Ad Featuring WHICH High-profile Star?!

It wasn't too long ago that we brought you news that there was buzz about a potential relaunch of the Hummer brand. Well, it turns out that where there's smoke, there's fire.



And this time it's extra juicy.



As consumers turned away from massive sport-utility vehicles and trucks during the height of the last fiscal downturn about 10 years ago, Hummer was taken offline by General Motors. It was a smart move at the time. Sales performance was lacking and, frankly, the products sucked.



With the truck market hitting all-new highs, it seemed that someone at GM finally woke up and had a decent idea. Resurrect one of the most iconic, uniquely American brands — Hummer.



The latest reports that there will be a twist, however. That's because word on the street suggests that Hummer will live under GMC as a sub-brand. This makes sense given GMC's positioning as the "tough truck" company under GM's umbrella.



But wait, there's more. The latest indicates that these bad ass trucks will be powered by electric powertrains. Yes, you read that correctly.



Oh, and it will leverage the 2020 Super Bowl to relaunch the truck company. It seems the team may have a sense of humor, too. That's because it has focused on using NBA super star Lebron James as its spokesperson. Just to refresh your memories, remember that while James was still in high school he mysteriously acquired a then new Hummer H2. This caused a commotion as he was still in high school and had not inked a deal with Nike or the NBA at that point.



This all leaves me wondering: Are the Spies looking forward to a relaunch of the Hummer brand? Or, are you MORE interested in other automakers at this time?









General Motors Co. is moving forward with plans to revive its polarizing Hummer brand, this time as an electric truck instead of an emblem of gasoline consumption, according to people familiar with the matter.



The Detroit automaker plans to debut a pickup around 2022 with boxy styling cues reminiscent of the Hummers of yore, one of the people said. GM is considering selling the battery-powered truck in existing dealerships under the marketing name “Hummer by GMC,” the people said...



