RUMOR: Inside Scoop On The Upcoming Toyota Supra? Due Out In 2019? 400+ Horsepower?

The BMW/Toyota project has probably been one of the industry's most interesting partnerships in recent memory. That's because in I am pretty sure anyone's wildest imaginations this was an unlikely union.



Kind of like Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman. It's the kind of thing that makes you go "Say what?"



That said, the enthusiast community has been awaiting some fresh news about the upcoming Toyota Supra. While BMW revealed a concept of its all-new Z4 at this year's Monterey Car Week, it's been crickets over at Toyota.



Aside from waiting and scoping out the latest spy shots emerging from global R&D centers, there's not much to do but sit and wait. It turns out though that someone from an off-roading forum with a good contact at Toyota corporate may have gotten an inside scoop.



According to this forum user, this is what he got out of his contact:



- Any info on the upcoming Toyota Supra?

-- Release date early 2019; should have north of 400hp, expect a manual option. Dave would not comment on powertrain other than to indicate it was a joint build with BMW and it will NOT be using BMW's ubiquitous 3.0 twin turbo inline 6. He said it may have a 3.5 v6 turbo and there may be a hybrid variant.



So, are you buying it? What say you, Spies?



