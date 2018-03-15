Originally noted over a year ago was news that Mercedes-Benz's Maybach division would expand. That didn't come as a huge surprised but what did was the next model in line to get the Maybach treatment.



It would be the GLS-Class, full-size sport-utility vehicle.



Although the current crop of luxury SUVs seem to have a mixed bag of results, there's no question that vehicles like the top of the line Land Rover Range Rover sells like there's no tomorrow. With the Bentley Bentayga out and about, and an all-new Rolls-Royce SUV on the way in form of the Cullinan, you had to know that Maybach wouldn't sit on the sidelines.



According to the latest report from Autocar, the SUV will debut by the end of 2018 at the Los Angeles Auto Show (LAAS). As of now, details remain rather speculative.



We're going to assume it will follow the formula established by the Maybach S-Class: Offer a couple motors, a bunch of super high-end options, a well-equipped/well-trimmed interior and then price it well below the competitors.



All that said, does this potential Maybach move the needle for you? Or, is it too little, too late?





...The new Maybach SUV will share the same basic aluminium and steel bodyshell and advanced four-wheel- drive underpinnings as less heavily specified versions of the new GLS. However, Autocar has been told its upmarket positioning will be underlined by a series of subtle exterior design tweaks and a significantly more luxurious interior than standard versions of the US-built SUV.



Insiders involved in the development of the Mercedes-Maybach concept car, known internally as the Maybach 9, say it will not only preview the look of the new model, with a bold new grille among the elements aiming to provide it with added exclusivity, but will also highlight the sort of upmarket features, including autonomous driving functions, to be offered on the production version of the SUV...



