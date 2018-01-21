RUMOR: Lamborghini's Aventador Replacement To KEEP The V12 But Add Batteries?!

Agent00R submitted on 1/21/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:48:17 AM

3 user comments | Views : 1,116 | Category: Rumors | Source: | SOURCE: www.motorauthority.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Lamborghini Aventador is and has been the object of affection for many.

You can't blame people that adore it. 

With its razor sharp styling, doors that go up and a screaming V12, it's pretty hard not to be taken by it. Even if it's an all-wheel drive porker that pushes into corners. But, even if you've been behind the wheel of the Aventador S, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to realize it is grossly becoming out of date. 

Just about as fast as it takes to hit 60 mph.

The most laughable part is the super antiquated Audi MMI interface being used for its interface, granted, who cares when you have 730 horsepower on tap. According to folks on the ground at this year's 2018 Detroit Auto Show (NAIAS) who spoke with the raging bull's director of R&D, the Italian marque is looking at how to modernize the powerplant of the Aventador replacement.

This may include batteries. 

Considering Lamborghini has been adamant about its powerplants remaining naturally aspirated, it makes sense. What is interesting to note, however, is the R&D guy's hammering on weight being the enemy. Perhaps this means even more use of carbon fiber and a smaller footprint? From the sounds of it, I think it's safe to say expect a single-clutch gearbox for the next-gen car — partially due to weight and partially due to the more involved driving experience. 


..."With the new Aventador we must decide what will be the future of the super sports car in terms of electric contribution. What way to manage the weight coming from electrification, and to be able to guarantee every way to have the DNA of a super sports car," he said.

When I asked if a V-12 was part of the future, Reggiani didn't mince words. "Yes. About V-12, I say, yes, yes, yes, yes," he said emphatically...


Read Article


RUMOR: Lamborghini's Aventador Replacement To KEEP The V12 But Add Batteries?!

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Naturally aspirate engines plus electric motors makes much more sense than turbos.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 1/21/2018 9:53:40 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Agent00R

Agreed, 110%!

Even though I own a turbo car, I know is quite flawed to use turbocharging.

Agent00R (View Profile)

Posted on 1/21/2018 10:54:58 AM | | Votes: 0   

TomM

FCA has announced a new system to use Electric Motors to add TORQUE - but when you add in the almost instant production of power from an electric motor -that would also overcome the lag associated with Turbos.

Sorry - but Turbos are a part of the solution - and they will not go away. SOlving THEIR problems by using EV tech makes a lot of sense - and then you can tune your gas motor for economy rather than across the rev range torque. Again - still another way that ICE engines will continue on long after 1990- when they said we would run out of oil worldwide.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 1/21/2018 1:39:31 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]