RUMOR MILL: Lexus May Use BMW Inline 6 In Next Gen IS

If we were to believe the latest rumors, it seems that the next-generation Lexus IS could be powered by the same BMW-developed 3.

0-liter turbocharged straight-six as the brand new Supra.

 

Japan’s Best Car magazine broke the news, and while it remains to be seen if it’s true or not, it wouldn’t be all that surprising. After all, both the BMW M340i and BMW Z4 M40i are powered by the same B58 engine as the Supra, but the German models get a healthy 382 hp while the Supra has to make do with 335 hp.



