RUMOR MILL: Nissan May Be Planning A Retreat From Europe

We do not hear much about Nissan in the EV space in recent years, as the Japanese company really distanced itself from the electric cars after the initial push for the LEAF and e-NV200.

There was a hope that with a new all-electric platform, Nissan will rebound with new models. However, after the Carlos Ghosn case, falling sales, and then also the COVID-19 outbreak (which hit the entire industry), Nissan faces far bigger challenges than other manufacturers. There might be no resources to really push EVs again and match competitors.



