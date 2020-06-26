RUMOR MILL: Ranger Raptor May Be Tapped For A 400HP V6 Powerplant

Ford is hard at work developing the next-generation Ranger and it has emerged that the range-topping Raptor could be quite a weapon.

 

The current Ranger Raptor, introduced in 2018, has proven very popular despite being powered by a 2.0-liter bi-turbo diesel four-cylinder engine with relatively little power and a towing capacity of just 2,500 kg (5,511 lbs). A new report claims that Ford will answer the call of enthusiasts wanting more power with two different engine options depending on the market.



User Comments

SuperCarEnthusiast

What a bunch of suckers who purchased the current underpowered Raptor if Ford going to be putting in a high performance engine for the next Raptor. Some pay a premium for one too! Sad!

SuperCarEnthusiast (View Profile)

Posted on 6/26/2020   

