RUMOR MILL: Ranger Raptor May Be Tapped For A 400HP V6 Powerplant

Ford is hard at work developing the next-generation Ranger and it has emerged that the range-topping Raptor could be quite a weapon. The current Ranger Raptor, introduced in 2018, has proven very popular despite being powered by a 2.0-liter bi-turbo diesel four-cylinder engine with relatively little power and a towing capacity of just 2,500 kg (5,511 lbs). A new report claims that Ford will answer the call of enthusiasts wanting more power with two different engine options depending on the market.



