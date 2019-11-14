RUMOR! Mole Tells Agents That Ford Mustang Mach-E Will Best Audi E-Tron SUV Range By MORE Than 100 Miles — Will Backlash Ensue?

When it comes to electric vehicles, probably the biggest sticking point today is how many miles it can achieve on a full charge.

Rightfully so!

I am not sure about you, boys and girls, but I definitely do not want to find myself on the hard shoulder because I ran out of juice.

It seems as though this is a pretty fundamental thing all-new EVs should be boosting, right? Well, that's why we were shocked when Audi rolled out its e-tron SUV with a measely range of 204 miles on a full charge. 204 miles is NOTHING, especially when you consider how much the four rings is charging for an e-tron.

Having said that, we've been tipped off from a source that the all-new Ford Mustang Mach-E, which will make its debut Sunday, that it will best the Audi by more than 100 miles on a full charge. In other words, the Ford will get at least 300 miles of range on a full charge.

IF true, this has us wondering: If Ford's Mustang Mach-E can achieve over 300 miles on a full charge, will this be the final nail in the coffin for the e-tron SUV? If so, will there be any other repercussions?



