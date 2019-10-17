RUMOR: Say It ISN'T So! Mercedes-AMG's C63 To DITCH The V8...

If you've driven the Mercedes-AMG C63, it won't take long for you to realize that the thing that really makes that car is its V8 powerplant. The first-generation C63 was even more beefy with its larger displacement. The current-gen, forced induction motor leaves a bit to be desired.



But, boy, does it pull.



Apparently though, that's not going to suffice for the next-gen C63. The latest rumors are indicating the C63's V8 is going to go the way of the dodo bird.



Instead, the upcoming C63 will make use of a four-cylinder coupled with an electric assist that will surpass 500 horsepower. I am not sure about you, Spies, but this rubs me the wrong way.



That's because a BIG part of the AMG vehicles is their brutal soundtrack. Equipped with a four-cylinder engine and an electric motor just isn't going to light my fire. No matter how fast it is.



I've got to ask, Spies: Am I just being archaic or is this a flag on the play?



What say you, Spies?







Mercedes-AMG will send a clear message that it is adapting to modern demands with the upcoming third-generation C63 by forgoing its long-standing V8 power in favour of an advanced four-cylinder hybrid drivetrain that develops more than 500bhp.



The new C63 will be the first in a number of new AMG models earmarked to receive an electrified version of Mercedes’ new turbocharged 2.0-litre M139 engine when it goes on sale in early 2022...



Read Article