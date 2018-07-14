RUMOR: Senior Engineer Notes Toyota Supra May Have MORE Power Than What Has Been Swirling Around The 'Net...

This weekend is a big one for Toyota. That's because it's been trotting out the camouflage-wrapped Supra for the folks enjoying the Goodwood Festival of Speed.



This follows up on news last month that the Supra's power figures and, overall, specification wasn't going to be as impressive as some were hoping.



If you ask me, it's sounding more like a BMW lovefest than one of Toyota's great engineering projects.



According to Toyota's Chief Engineer for the Supra, however, there's more than what meets the eye. That's because the Supra will produce power similar to that of the F cars from Lexus. As Autocar points out, that would be welcome news considering their torque figures hover around the 390 lb.-ft. mark.



So, are you still holding hope for the all-new Supra? Or, has that ship sailed, Spies?





The upcoming Toyota Supra could have as much as 390lb ft and weigh 1500kg, Toyota’s chief engineer for the project, Tetsuya Tada, told Autocar at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where the car has made its dynamic debut. “I can’t disclose specific figures, but the output of this engine is on a par with that which we have with the F-Series from Lexus,” Tada said. The RC-F and GS-F make 389lb ft. He continued: “But you can imagine from seeing it that the car is light and compact – its wheelbase is even shorter than the GT86’s. It’s around 200-300kg lighter than the F-Series [which weighs around 1700-1800kg]..."



