RUMOR: Tesla Readying Lease Option For Model 3 — Could BOOST Interest In Model 3 BUT There's A Catch...

Agent00R submitted on 2/23/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:05:13 PM

Views : 454 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

So, I learned something today.

Apparently you cannot lease a Tesla Model 3.

You can only pay cash or finance the vehicle.

According to the latest reports from the internet rumormill, that may be changing though. That's because an internal email leaked out and has noted that employees will be able to lease Model 3 vehicles in about two week's time.

Electrek spoke with a Tesla representative who noted the following:

“This is simply an internal document to ensure teams are prepared for when we eventually introduce a leasing option to customers. No decision has been made about when Model 3 leasing will be available, but it will definitely be after the dates outlined in this document.”


Tesla has noted it is interested in offering a lease option later this year; however, there's just one problem. Leased vehicles do not look great on financial statements. So, they're supposedly holding off.

Stay tuned, Spies. We have a feeling leasing will be available sooner than Tesla is communicating.



Tesla has been keeping one card close to its chest when it comes to creating additional demand for Model 3: leasing options.

Now Electrek has learned that Tesla is preparing to launch its leasing products for Model 3 as outlined in an email sent to employees.

Sources familiar with the matter told Electrek that Tesla sent an email to employees this week to let them know they will be able to lease Model 3 within the next two weeks...



User Comments

PUGPROUD

No question leases will stimulate the top line. The key question is what residual values will be used at the time leases are initiated and what will the impact be on resale values of owners who purchased the Model 3 and Tesla's own bottom line when leases expire. I suspect the company of having some very creative accounting practices to buy itself time but one day the piper has to be paid and the chickens come home to roost.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 2/23/2019 7:40:55 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

