So, I learned something today. Apparently you cannot lease a Tesla Model 3.



You can only pay cash or finance the vehicle.



According to the latest reports from the internet rumormill, that may be changing though. That's because an internal email leaked out and has noted that employees will be able to lease Model 3 vehicles in about two week's time.



Electrek spoke with a Tesla representative who noted the following:



“This is simply an internal document to ensure teams are prepared for when we eventually introduce a leasing option to customers. No decision has been made about when Model 3 leasing will be available, but it will definitely be after the dates outlined in this document.”

Tesla has noted it is interested in offering a lease option later this year; however, there's just one problem. Leased vehicles do not look great on financial statements. So, they're supposedly holding off.



Stay tuned, Spies. We have a feeling leasing will be available sooner than Tesla is communicating.







